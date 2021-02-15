2020 threw us all for a loop, especially businesses. We had to learn to pivot and make changes that stemmed far from our typical business model. The Creative Coast is a very events-oriented non-profit and our community thrives off of connectivity, which is often in-person. Despite the challenges we experienced, we and the community found new ways to collaborate and learn without meeting in-person.

If you’re still feeling unsure about the year ahead and how to make plans for your business with the uncertainty of whether or not the pandemic will persist or what the new normal will look like, Zendesk has put together an event to help offer advice. On February 25, 2021 at 1:00pm, Zendesk will host “Customer-first leadership” made up of a panel of executives, who will share techniques and thought processes on how to successfully plan for a post-pandemic world. The panel will feature Jason Bellett (Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer of Eko Health), Kris Rudeegraap (Co-founder and CEO of Sendeso), Ann Credy Weiss (Co-founder and CEO of Hatch), and Sarah Reed (Senior Director of Content and Event Marketing at Zendesk).

The executives will discuss the follow points:

Best lessons learned from 2020

How these leaders kept their teams motivated through ambiguity

Looking at CX Trends to calculate predictions for 2021 and opportunities

Advice for small and emerging businesses

How to account for volatility

After the discussion, there will be time for Q&A with the panelists. Join the webcast and “learn to plan like an executive” in the year 2021.

