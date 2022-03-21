Young Entrepreneur Expo is Saturday, March 26th, in Pooler

C&B Entertainment LLC and the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to offer the first-ever Young Entrepreneur Expo (Y.E.E.) on March 26, 2022. The Saturday event, which offers area youth the opportunity to flex their entrepreneurial skills to the public, will run from 10 am – 2 pm in Pooler at 1057 US Highway 80 E.

Barbara Harris, who co-founded C & B Entertainment with her husband Craig, first had the idea for YEE years ago. YEE came to fruition this year when Harris was speaking with Idell Biles, a Board Member of the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, and they were discussing creating opportunities for youth. Harris, who has been a teacher for 30 years, says, “There are so many young adults who are so talented and so gifted. They can use these talents and gifts for a future business…I had this opportunity to collaborate with the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce and [my conversation with Idell Biles] seemed like the perfect time to present this idea.” Harris has also been working with The DYP (Deary Young People) Show to get the word out about YEE.

The event is for entrepreneurs ages six years old up to college students and will serve as a pop-up shop for youth to grow their business while they learn about the aspects of running a business. All entrepreneurs are invited to participate as vendors whether they are new to entrepreneurship and testing out a business idea or have an existing business they would like to grow. Each young vendor will have a table where they can set up their shop and business materials. Businesses like Bowtastic Accessories and More, a company that sells hair accessories, masks, and t-shirts, and Chews, a company that sells natural homemade dog biscuits, are just a couple of the businesses signed up to participate. The event will also feature an exhibit from the North Chatham Service Unit Girls Scouts who will be representing World Thinking Day by sharing about different countries and cultures across the globe. An information table will be available for those interested in learning about how to start a business as well.

“This is an opportunity for youth to work with customers and understand money management, distribution, presentation, and learn more information about how to run their business and organize it. It’s also an opportunity for them to meet fellow young entrepreneurs and be inspired and motivated. One young entrepreneur may know something the other young entrepreneur may not know so they get to network and learn,” shares Harris. She also stresses that this is a chance for youth to build confidence. “I really hope the public can come out and support these youth to see what they are doing and help them thrive,” she says.

The cost to participate is $20 per table. Those interested in signing up should call (912) 348-3649 or email cnbentertainmentllc@gmail.com. Friday, March 25th, is the last day for vendor sign ups.

About C&B Entertainment LLC:

C&B Entertainment LLC is an event space and event planning/entertainment business. The company offers a variety of services to assist clients with their special event including venue rental, event planning, balloon decor, sweets, and specialty gift boxes. The C&B Entertainment slogan is “You Dream It! We Theme It!” Their multipurpose space can accommodate a variety events. Current recurring event offerings include tutoring sessions, workout classes, line dancing, and Friday teen nights .

Learn more at https://www.cbentertainmentllc.com/ .

About the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce:

The mission of the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce is to empower and educate African-American, other minorities, and women owned businesses in the Savannah Metropolitan and surrounding areas that will foster a thriving and sustainable business environment. ​​

Through a strategic focus on economic development, advocacy, social and civic responsibility; their vision is to increase business & business growth and investment in the City of Savannah and surrounding areas. By becoming a member of the chamber, you receive:

– Credibility & Publicity

– Networking & Growth

– Visibility & Exposure

– Learning & Evolvement

– Marketing & Advertisement

Learn more at https://gsbcc.org/ .