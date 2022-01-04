You Are Invited to Apply For the UGA Entrepreneurship Program’s Next Top Entrepreneur Virtual Pitch Competition!

The University of Georgia’s Entrepreneurship Program’s goal is to “infuse and refine an entrepreneurial mindset in our students through transformational experiences and comprehensive academic courses.” And their upcoming pitch competition is one of the many “transformational experiences” that UGA’s Entrepreneurship Program has to offer.

Apply now for UGA’s Next Top Entrepreneur Virtual Pitch Competition with your business idea! Your team will get the opportunity to pitch your business in front of a live panel of entrepreneurs! Your team will be evaluated on your business model, the validity of your idea, and your ability to execute for the shot at a $10,000 prize to fund your business!

Important Dates:

Deadline to apply: March 16, 2022

Finalists Announced: March 24, 2022

Competition: April 14th, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:30 pm.

Team Requirements:

At least two team members must be active undergraduate/graduate level students (no doctoral students).

The startup must have less than $1 million in annual sales.

There is no limit on the type of business.

Only 4 members of the team may participate in the competition (no exceptions).

Your application must include:

Business Abstract: include in your abstract who is the target market and who is the addressable market.

2-minute pitch video.

Statement of revenue for the last 12 months.

Additional photos, videos, and/or website links to help your business stand out.

**” The applicant pool will be judged by an internal committee. The top 8 teams will advance to the next round in Athens, Georgia. “

Apply here on The UGA Entrepreneurship Program’s official website.

Learn more about The UGA Entrepreneurship Program here.

