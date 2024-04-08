Xcel Strategies Announces Xcel Xpo 2024 Career Training and Exhibition for Students Across the Region
NEWS PROVIDED BY XCEL STRATEGIES
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) Xcel Strategies, a Savannah-based mentoring network supporting students aged 15 to 25, will host Xcel Xpo 2024: Building Your Future. This immersive, hands-on career training exhibition will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 10 am to 1 pm, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden (600 E. Broughton St., Savannah, Ga.).
Over 100 students from Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty and Bulloch counties are expected to attend. The event combines hands-on and virtual workshops, allowing students to work on real-world projects, solve problems and develop in-demand job and trade skills. Additionally, students will participate in group training sessions and one-on-one coaching focused on soft skills like collaboration, cooperation, communication and job interview practice.
“Our students are in for a fantastic learning experience at Xcel Xpo,” said Jay Thompson, Founder and CEO of Xcel Strategies. “We’ve developed an exciting program that extends beyond just trade skills. The interview training and personal communication sessions will prepare these young individuals to land their dream jobs, put their skills to use, and become respected professionals. At Xcel, we’re dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential and make a positive impact on our community.”
Dan Vaden Chevrolet is the title sponsor of Xcel Xpo 2024. Additional participating companies include Port City Logistics, RPI Roofing, Thompson & Thompson, BluWorkz, Cecilia Russo Marketing, RT Custom Fabrication, Windows Exteriors, Coleman Company, Khaki Consulting, The Sack Company, United Rentals, Gulfstream, Georgia Pacific, Bonitz, Savannah Economic Development Authority, and OpX Solutions.
Companies interested in supporting or exhibiting at Xcel Xpo 2024 can visit the event webpage.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Learn more on the Xcel Xpo 2024 Facebook page.
ABOUT XCEL STRATEGIES
Xcel Strategies Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a transformative program for young people between the ages of 15 and 25 that supports them with entry-level jobs and essential skills training, paving the way for successful careers in trade industries such as construction, electrical work, automotive repair and plumbing. Xcel exists to fuel young people with purpose and passion to reach their full potential through a network of wise, seasoned, and trained mentors. Since launching in 2012, Xcel has experienced remarkable growth. Xcel‘s mentoring occurs in community partnership locations in South Georgia, North Georgia, and South Florida using mobile training units specific to individual trades. Groups are mentored, with individual attention provided as needed.