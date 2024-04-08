Xcel Strategies Announces Xcel Xpo 2024 Career Training and Exhibition for Students Across the Region

NEWS PROVIDED BY XCEL STRATEGIES

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) Xcel Strategies, a Savannah-based mentoring network supporting students aged 15 to 25, will host Xcel Xpo 2024: Building Your Future. This immersive, hands-on career training exhibition will take place on Thursday, April 18, from 10 am to 1 pm, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden (600 E. Broughton St., Savannah, Ga.).

Over 100 students from Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty and Bulloch counties are expected to attend. The event combines hands-on and virtual workshops, allowing students to work on real-world projects, solve problems and develop in-demand job and trade skills. Additionally, students will participate in group training sessions and one-on-one coaching focused on soft skills like collaboration, cooperation, communication and job interview practice.

“Our students are in for a fantastic learning experience at Xcel Xpo,” said Jay Thompson, Founder and CEO of Xcel Strategies. “We’ve developed an exciting program that extends beyond just trade skills. The interview training and personal communication sessions will prepare these young individuals to land their dream jobs, put their skills to use, and become respected professionals. At Xcel, we’re dedicated to helping young people reach their full potential and make a positive impact on our community.”