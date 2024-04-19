WomensNet Offers Monthly $10,000 Amber Grant

Read about more funding opportunities HERE.

In 1998, WomensNet established the “Amber Grant” to commemorate the life of Amber Wigdahl, a remarkable young woman who tragically passed away at the age of 19 without achieving her entrepreneurial aspirations.

Today, WomensNet carries on that tradition and works to recognize the diversity of women-owned businesses. Every month, any woman entrepreneur can apply to be considered for the $10,000 Amber grant. To apply, you need to fill out the application and pay the $15 application fee. You may do so here. The application deadline for this month is April 30, 2024.

Additionally, each month has a specific business category to aid under-represented businesses. April’s category is sustainability. Applicants who fall under the category automatically become eligible (once per year) for the monthly $10,000 Business Category Grant (once per year). The remaining categories for this year are as follows:

May- Mental and Emotional Support

June- Business Support Services

July- Animal Services

August- Hair Care and Skin Care

September- Education and Child Care

October- Creative Arts

November- STEM

December- Fashion and Interior Design

One application must be filled out to be considered for the monthly Amber Grant or the Business Category Grant.

At the end of the year, a winner from the Amber Grant and the Business Category Grant is chosen for a $25,000 year-end grant. For more information and to apply, check out https://ambergrantsforwomen.com/all-grants/.