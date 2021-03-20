The largest conference for women in tech is taking place this summer via a virtual conference from June 7th to 11th. The event brings together women from various backgrounds in tech via an interactive platform featuring:

live ceremonies

keynotes

engaging panels

breakout rooms

country & chapter leader sessions

technical workshops

networking with face-to-face sessions

Some examples they provide of who would benefit from attending include software engineers, product managers, designers, data scientists, business managers in tech, anyone who works for a tech company, startups, digital agencies, consulting firms and anyone who works in the tech department of their company.

Early bird tickets are currently available as low as $49 and access to these tickets closes on March 31st. However, tickets are based on availability and may sell before the deadline.

To learn more and get your ticket, visit the Women Tech Global Conference website here: https://shop.womentech.net/collections/frontpage/products/all-access-vip-ticket