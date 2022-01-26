Win A Scholarship to SCAD with the SCAD Design Challenge

Use your artistic and creative ability to win a scholarship to SCAD, the school that will prepare you for a “creative profession through engaged teaching and learning in a positively oriented university environment.”

Applying is easy. It’s up to you to show off your ability to create a unique and compelling piece of artistic work.! Here’s what you need to know.

The deadline to apply is 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Apply here on their website.

There will be three different categories for you to choose from. For more info on which best suits where you are in your academic career, see below.**

Complete an application Entrants must complete an application for admission to SCAD to be eligible to participate in the SCAD Challenge. Online applications must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 . Submit your work

Students who have already completed an application for admission at SCAD should submit their work to the SCAD Challenge categories in SlideRoom .

Winners will be notified Friday, March 4, 2022.

**The undergraduate challenge is open to current juniors and seniors in high school as of the 2021-22 academic year with these categories to choose from:

2D design

3D design

Animation and game design

Fashion

Film

Graphic design

Performing arts

Photography

Writing

The graduate challenge is open to anyone planning to enroll in a SCAD graduate program during the 2022-23 academic year with the following categories to choose from: :

2D and 3D design

Digital media (animation, game design, and graphic design)

Entertainment arts (film, performing arts, and writing)

Fashion

Photography

If you are a transfer student, you are able to submit one single piece from any of the categories listed for the undergraduate challenge that you feel best represents your talent as an artist or designer. This does not need to be a piece from your primary major of interest, but whatever you feel is your absolute strongest work.

For more information about the Challenge, visit SCAD’s website here.

For more information about SCAD and other opportunities, click here.

About SCAD:

