Why Resolutions Fail & How To Achieve Lasting, Fulfilling Results

How many New Year’s resolutions have you made in your life? How many have you successfully accomplished? The estimate is that less than 10% of New Year’s resolutions are actually achieved. And many goal-setting processes used in the professional world have similarly dismal outcomes. During this Lunchtime Topic, we’ll speak with Shannon James, Owner of Shannon James LLC and certified Success Coach and Project Management Professional, to discuss proven strategies to achieve lasting results on what’s most important to you this year.

https://shannonjamescoaching.com/strategy-tcca/

About Shannon:

Shannon is a seasoned team leader, consultant, coach, writer and facilitator with a wide variety of clientele including C-level leaders, small business owners, and solo entrepreneurs wishing to up their game or seeking a richer, deeper experience of life. With over 25 years of experience, including 16+ years as owner of Shannon James LLC, she’s guided individuals and teams around the world to get lasting results by closing the gap between where they are and where they want to be. Her passion is helping business owners, solopreneurs and teams get clear on what success means to them and then empowering them with practical tools and proven strategies – to create real results — and enjoy both the work and the life they love.

