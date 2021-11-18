We’re Hiring! The Creative Coast is Seeking a Writer

The Creative Coast is Seeking a Writer!

We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the mission to catalyze the innovation economy in Coastal Georgia. We build and support the startup and entrepreneurial community in Savannah through educational & social programs and online resources that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. Another arm of what we do is tell stories of new and disruptive entrepreneurship in the region and showcase why Savannah is a great place to live, work, and run a business. The latter of which is where we need your help!

About the Position

The Creative Coast is looking for a writer to help with blog posts and web copy for the upcoming launch of a new brand and website. The position may also occasionally require writing assignments that involve researching subjects, conducting interviews, and writing profiles. This is a contract position that will require a maximum of 20 hours per week. You will be required to track and record your hours as you work. Hours will mostly be flexible and the position will mostly be remote with the exception of one in-office morning or afternoon per week during normal business hours (M-F, 9a-5:30p). This position pays $15 per hour.

We Are Looking For Someone…

Who enjoys writing and has experience writing either personally or professionally

With clear written communication skills

With an understanding of grammatical rules. You don’t have to be a “grammar freak” or completely without error, but attention to detail and thoroughness to check for typos and grammatical mistakes before posting for the public is an important aspect of the job.

Who possesses the ability to follow the established brand voice and writing guidelines

Who can meet deadlines

Who can work autonomously

Who asks questions when needed and reaches out to keep teammates informed and updated on the status of projects. Since we mostly work remote and flexibly, this means our team is always striving to be better communicators on the whole.

Who can function in startup mode and change direction quickly if needed.

Who has a good sense of humor. You’re the right candidate if you like to have fun 😉

Think This Role Is For You? Here Is How To Apply!

Please submit your resume to Kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org. Along with your resume, we require applicants to share an example of their ability to write clearly and compellingly on a subject matter we provide. Please provide a 300-500 word blog post telling us about a Savannah activity (e.g. – a day at a specific museum, a day on the water with a kayak tour company, a night at the Savannah Bananas, etc.), what it involves and the different aspects of it, why people should do it, how much it costs, etc. This could be an indoor or outdoor activity and should focus only on that one activity. You must also only write in the third person.

If you’d like to include any other writing samples, please do!

A Little More About the Assignment

Your time is valuable and we respect that!

We are looking for an accurate, but quick write-up here. In our experience writing these, we anticipate it should take proficient writers familiar with the Savannah area anywhere from 30 minutes to at most two hours.

Unless we were to hire you, we can also assure you that we will NOT use your specific writing for content on our site.

