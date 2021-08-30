Watch the Make Startups Free Intro Session – “The Entrepreneurial Lifestyle”

VISIT THE MAKE STARTUPS PAGE TO APPLY & FOR MORE INFORMATION

Have a business idea? Maybe you have an old business that needs revamping? Need advice and guidance on getting it started? Then have we got a program for you!

The Make Startups Entrepreneurship Certificate is a 12-week entrepreneurship practicum, followed by 6 months of mentoring. It provides education and mentoring on your business idea, unlike most “entrepreneurship classes” in higher education. It is heavily based on the teachings of Steve Blank (an entrepreneur turned professor from Stanford) and Eric Ries (the author of Lean Startup).

The program runs the gamut from creating a strong “Why” for your entrepreneurship journey, to utilizing lean startup principles for validating your customer, to building your financial model, to incorporating structure and intellectual property.

The Make Startups Entrepreneurship Certificate is for anyone who is ready to get started with and test their business idea or anyone who wants to refresh or update an old business. You don’t need a ton of money in the bank to get going, but it will take commitment to the program.

We kicked off the Make Startups program with a free intro session hosted by Program Instructors/Mentors Jen Bonnett and Dwayne Stephens called “The Entrepreneurial Lifestyle” so that those interested in participating could get a better sense of what to expect before committing to the full 12-week program. Before signing up, we encourage you to watch the recording below. If you’d like to apply, visit our page link below for more details on the schedule and the application link.

VISIT THE MAKE STARTUPS PAGE TO APPLY & FOR MORE INFORMATION