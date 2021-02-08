Miss last week’s free Info Session? That’s OK. You can still participate in the Idea Accelerator Bootcamp program. Watch the Info Session here and be sure to sign up for the remainder of the program before Wednesday, February 10th, at 6 PM.

Link to sign up here: https://thecreativecoast.org/event/idea-accelerator-bootcamp-customer-discovery-overview

<noscript><iframe title="Idea Accelerator Bootcamp 2021 - Session One" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DTzuoamy-uc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

The Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is for anyone who is ready to get started with and test their business idea or anyone who wants to refresh or update an old business. You don’t need a ton of money in the bank to get going, but it will take commitment to the program.

The program begins the first week in February and ends the last week in April. Meetups will occur once per week, every Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Please visit our program page HERE for a full schedule overview. Workshops will take place virtually via Zoom. Registrants will be emailed a Zoom link the day of the Feb 10th event.

To get the most out of these weekly meetups, it is important to watch the Info Session video and attend the entire weekly program. After watching the Info Session, you will have a better idea if you want to commit to the full $100 program. The program will require activities, research, and communication between weekly workshops.

Benefits of the Program:

– Direct mentorship and education from experienced Founders and Industry Experts

– Hands-on, intensive Customer Discovery and market viability research to test your idea

– Resources to help you analyze, think critically, and create your Business Model Canvas

– Financial guidance to help you focus on the important numbers for your business to be a success

– Serious accountability and honest feedback to help you get your idea moving in the right direction

All classes except the Info Session will run from 6-8pm, and feature roughly one hour of lecture followed by one hour of workshop and/or active participation time. Attendees will be expected to share updates with the group on their progress and where they need assistance or guidance.

Classes will be taught by Jennifer Bonnett, Recovering Entrepreneur/StartupChick, Executive Director of the Creative Coast, and Vice President of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Savannah Economic Development Authority. Jen is a serial entrepreneur who has raised over $50 million in angel and venture capital funds across three startups. Previously she led the Advanced Technology Development Center for 7+ years in Atlanta before moving to the area in 2018.

Radford Harrell will also be instructing and mentoring classes. Rad is the resident Startup Catalyst for the Advanced Technology Development Center in Savannah. Rad manages the ATDC Savannah programming and works with entrepreneurs looking to build technology companies and product-based startups in the greater Savannah region. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Rad earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial design from Auburn University and invented Navy medical devices. He relocated to Savannah from Atlanta in 2009, and has been active with the Creative Coast in Savannah ever since. Also a serial entrepreneur, his most recent venture is as CEO of the very successful TalentSoup.com.

In addition to Jen and Rad’s instruction, the program will offer various lectures and mentorship from a pool of very talented subject-matter-experts at every stage as well. The Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is a community effort including contributors such as Savannah SCORE’s mentors Micahel Siegel and Ned Duffy as well as the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah.