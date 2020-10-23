Emily McCarthy makes it her business to challenge herself when it comes to creating unique products and designs. She has discovered a method to differentiate her brand from the crowd. In this talk, Emily shares her team’s approach to making people say ” I’ve never seen that before! Where did you get that?” Watch to learn!

<noscript><iframe title="Emily McCarthy | Owner, Emily McCarthy Shoppe + Studio | She Hustles 2020" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rc9UaFzflfc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Emily:

There is no room for bore in the colorful life of Emily McCarthy. Small town girl turned coastal living designer, you’ll be in for a treat to the senses in her world of print design and golden details. The Savannah, Georgia resident has been an active member of the gift and paper industry for over 18 years. Throughout her tenure, she’s had the experience of working in small independent retail, direct wholesale, large corporate retail, and boutique design. This experience brings knowledge of all things weddings, paper and branding in both her online store and physical store in Savannah. After opening in 2016, her brand has grown into a wholesale business including her gift products and clothing line now available in retailers nationwide. All of her signature prints and products are designed by Emily, keeping true to her joyful stance on signature style.

