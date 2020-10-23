Jane Vaden Thacher often gets asked, “What’s it like to be a woman in the automotive industry?” Her response…she’s not a woman in the automotive industry, she’s a “Car Guy.” She knows her strengths are not fixing cars, how they work mechanically, or even how all the “gizmos” work. What she does know is that she has the superpower to lead well in a performance-driven business. Her job is to keep everyone pulling in the same direction. Watch to learn about what leading in a male-dominated field has been like for Jane historically as well as what she has learned about leadership from running a large company that employs hundreds of people.

<noscript><iframe title="Keynote Speaker Jane Vaden Thacher | President & Dealer Operator Vaden Automotive | She Hustles 2020" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rdoi1iQhV8w?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Jane:

Jane is the President & Dealer Operator for Vaden Automotive, a car dealership that excels in all aspects of the business ranging from vehicle sales and service to customer satisfaction. Vaden Automotive is home to one of the largest wholesale parts operations in the Southeast region and employs over 600 people in Southeast Georgia, Coastal South Carolina, Alabama, and has expanded into several non-dealership related-enterprises. The company has received the National F&I Dealer of the Year Award as well as the AFP Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation of the Year.

Jane has been married to Peter Thacher for the past 26 years and has an 18-year old son and twin 17-year old daughters. They also have three Portuguese Water Dogs. Jane is an avid runner logging 40+ miles per week!

