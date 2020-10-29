Do you struggle to come up with content ideas? Or maybe you feel like the content you’re putting out is missing the mark? In this Lunchtime Topic, Digital Media Specialist Sandy Mentzel shares how you can learn what your customers are thinking and searching for with 5 simple steps.

About Sandy:

Sandy is a Digital Marketer who helps organizations achieve business goals by creating, coordinating, and implementing online and offline marketing strategies.She has provided marketing services for clients in the non-profit, fitness, legal, healthcare, window treatment industries. She is also the founder of Social Media Breakfast Savannah (SMBSAV). The purpose of the community is to discuss the business applications of social media/digital marketing. Some results reported have been increased sales, business contracts, employment leads, collaborations, and networking to name a few.

Sandy enjoys group fitness, animal encounters, and is drawn to digital marketing like a moth to a flame. Some random facts about Sandy : Off road biking the Cryptobiotic trail and hiking Angels Landing at Zion National Park in Utah are her favorite memories. She recently completed the confined water portion of the PADI Scuba Diver training. She enjoys living in Savannah, hanging out with my family, especially her grandson, Teddy.

More Info on Social Media Breakfast Savannah:

Meets the third Friday of every month at Foxy Loxy from 8:00am-9:00am

Is a grass-roots organization that is part of a larger movement of similar social media breakfasts, which can now be found in 40 cities around the world. Cities include Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Singapore, Toronto and more.