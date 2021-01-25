In this session, RD Weeks will share tools and frameworks that you can implement in understanding the amount of time you spend on your digital screens and ways to create healthier digital habits. The goal is to become less time plugged in, be more productive at work, and more present for the things you enjoy in life.

About RD:

RD Weeks supports people in Decluttering their Digital World and avoiding Digital Burnout through coaching. He is also the host of The Outdoor Running Podcast where he interviews other fellow runners and shares tips to spend less time on your screen and more time being outdoors. He believes in living fully and loving the planet!

To learn more about RD Weeks and contact him, visit his LinkedIn profile here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rdweeks50/