Watch October Hedera Hashgraph
The Hedera Hashgraph October 2020 Video teaches:
- Best practices
- About using Hedera network services
- How hashgraph works
- From the teams building an entirely new class of applications on Hedera.
These monthly meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future.
What are decentralized applications? Decentralized applications (dApps) are digital applications or programs that exist and run on a blockchain or P2P network of computers instead of a single computer, and are outside the purview and control of a single authority.
What is Hedera Hashgraph?
- A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm.
- Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara.
- Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.
