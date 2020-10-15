The Hedera Hashgraph October 2020 Video teaches:

These monthly meetups offer a great opportunity for community members to connect, have fun, and gain knowledge on how to be a part of the shift to our decentralized future.

What are decentralized applications? Decentralized applications (dApps) are digital applications or programs that exist and run on a blockchain or P2P network of computers instead of a single computer, and are outside the purview and control of a single authority.

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

  • A public ledger that takes advantage of the hashgraph consensus algorithm.
  • Build fast, fair, and secure decentralized applications with hedeara.
  • Use APIs to build the future of peer-to-peer payments, tokenized assets, digital identity, and more.

