When it comes to running a startup, understanding your numbers is the most important element. Edmund “Ned” Duffy will lead this Lunchtime Topic on knowing your numbers.

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic ft Ned Duffy" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CukUdVKOcko?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Click here for Ned’s slide deck.

About Ned:

Ned is retired from a successful 42-year career in commercial banking. He moved here to Savannah in 2018 and immediately volunteered for SCORE. Ned is now the Treasurer of the award-winning Savannah Chapter and is a certified Mentor specializing in all things financial and budgeting as well as overall business plan development. He has experience with a broad spectrum of business industries and is skilled in areas of commercial real estate management and development.

About SCORE:

SCORE is dedicated to providing aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners with free professional business mentoring services and educational programs and resources to help them successfully start, manage and grow their business.

www.savannah.score.org

912-652-4335

[email protected]

[email protected]

