Entrepreneur’s Night is an inspiring evening featuring a successful Savannah entrepreneur who has defied the startup odds and has an encouraging story to share.

Watch for a virtual fireside chat with Cari Clark Phelps, CEO of Clark Creative Communications and Founder of Salacia Salts.

About Cari:

Cari Clark Phelps, CEO and Creative Director of Clark Creative Communications, founded the creative agency specializing in lifestyle niche product marketing, in 2004. Phelps leads the go-to creative team for inspirational, unique, new-to-market products launched in the South. Rule-pushing, big-thinking, boring-box-destroying strategy defines her approach, and her 20-year career spans crafting attention-grabbing, results-oriented brands. Packaging clientele include luxury health and beauty, home fragrance, gourmet and natural foods, beverage and high-end pet products.

Cari is also Founder of Salacia Salts, a line of chic coastal-inspired skincare. Her collection of skincare and home wellness products–not including private label products for celebrities like Paula Deen–have been gifted at the Oscars, Eva Longoria’s Women Empowerment Luncheon, South Beach Food & Wine Festival and the Kentucky Derby. Salacia Salts products have been featured on Buzzfeed, USA Today, Bravo Television’s Southern Charm, Garden and Gun and Southern Living.

Cari developed Savannah Bee Company’s now-iconic brand in 2000. Her creative vision is still seen throughout their marketing, packaging and retail locations nationwide.

In 2016, Phelps launched Make Savannah, an initiative to promote the area’s up and coming creatives, makers and inspirational brands that make Savannah distinctly special. Today, through strategic community partnerships and developing business opportunities for the more than 40 member network, Make Savannah serves as a thought leader in local connectedness and the shop small movement.

Phelps knows first-hand how to start, brand and grow a new niche company. Her award-winning packaging work is internationally published, including on the O-List. She considers her team the creative force behind the South’s most inspirational brands.