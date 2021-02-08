Quantitative and Qualitative research is a crucial part of creating meaningful experiences. Yet it can be difficult to convert the results of this research into design decisions. In this session, we will learn how to create better-informed designs through data analytics.

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic ft Blakely Scott" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hd4Glmnwm6A?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

About Blakely:

Blakely Scott is a User Experience Designer at Wells Fargo, with certifications in Scrum Master and UX Design. She received her B.F.A. in Interactive Design from Savannah College of Art and Design and has over 10 years of experience designing web and mobile products at the enterprise level. Blakely is passionate about tackling design challenges with creativity and inclusivity. Her work is driven by the idea that design belongs to everyone and should not be created in a vacuum. Outside of work, she enjoys creating AR filters, animations and creative writing.