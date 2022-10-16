Watch “Creating an Unforgettable Brand Experience to Drive Profit” ft. Megan Kranzler

Is your brand experience optimized? Don’t think it matters? Your brand experience can affect your business’s bottom line. A positive brand experience leads to increased trust between your company and your customers. In fact, 46% of consumers say they would pay more for a brand they trust (Salsify, 2022). But what exactly is a brand experience? You might be surprised at what it entails.

Megan Kranzler, Owner and Visual Brand Designer at Olive Ridley Studios, explains what is truly meant by the term brand experience, why it deeply matters for a company to curate a brand experience, and how to optimize a brand experience to stand out (in a good way).

About Megan

Megan Kranzler is the founder of Olive Ridley Studios, a creative agency based in Savannah, GA. Specializing in visual branding, she creates tangible designs to transform brands into experiences. This can take the form of identity design, print design, and experiential design. She’s worked with local brands like Auspicious Baking Company, Two Tides Brewing Company, and Litefoot Company. Megan strives to help small businesses succeed by building a better brand experience. She loves working with industry disruptors so they can make waves together!