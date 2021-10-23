Walmart is Giving Back to the Community with Local Community Grants! Apply Now to Be Eligible For Up to $5,00

Since 1962, Walmart has honored it’s slogan, “Save Money. Live Better.” through their low prices, but now they are taking it one step further by offering community grants. They offer a helpful guide to explain what the grant entails and FAQs here, if needed. Through this grant, Walmart is seeking to give back and support the community that has supported them and allowed them to grow to the corporation they are today. Apply now, the application deadline is Dec. 31, 2021!

Guidelines (Provided by Walmart ):

Local Community grants range from a minimum of $250 to a maximum of $5,000.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting funding.

The 2021 grant cycle begins Feb. 1, 2021 and the application deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.

Applications may be submitted at any time during this funding cycle. Please note that applications will only remain active in our system for 90 days, and at the end of this period they will be automatically rejected.

Organizations may only submit a total number of 25 applications and/or receive up to 25 grants within the 2021 grant cycle.

All organizations applying for a Local Community grant must be CyberGrants FrontDoor verified prior to applying.

Requirements To Apply (Provided by Walmart ):

An organization holding a current tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3), or (19) of the Internal Revenue Code, listed on the IRS Master File and conducting activities within the United States (excluding nationally sponsored organizations, such as American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Children’s Miracle Network and United Way) and CyberGrants FrontDoor verified.

A recognized government entity: state, county or city agency, including law enforcement or fire departments, that are requesting funds exclusively for public purposes and CyberGrants FrontDoor verified.

A K-12 public or nonprofit private school, charter school, community/junior college, state/private college or university; or a church or other faith-based organization with a proposed project that benefits the community at large, such as food pantries, soup kitchens and clothing closets and CyberGrants FrontDoor verified.

Non-charities, including organizations recognized as 501(c)(4)s, like homeowner’s associations, civic leagues, or volunteer fire companies, are excluded.

How To Apply:

You can access and fill out the application here. You will be guided through a series of simple questions before you are able to submit your application.

To Learn More:

To learn more about Walmart click here.

