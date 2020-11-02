Vote for scDataCom in the NBIC competition! Alaina Meyer, Owner and COO of scDataCom, has been selected to participate in the National Business Inclusion Consortium’s Unity Week Business (NBIC) Pitch competition, where women-owned businesses will compete for a grant of $20,000. In order to advance to the next round and pitch her business before a panel of judges, Alaina first needs to get enough votes to make it into the Top 25 of the 100 businesses selected.

Let’s support her growing Savannah business!



HOW TO VOTE FOR scDataCom in the NBIC Competition:

A) Follow the link: https://www.nbicunityweek.org/pitch-vote

B) Scroll down to “Step 1: Browse” and follow the red text to “Cast your vote!”

C) Vote for “scDataCom” under the first category “Innovators”

About scDataCom:

scDataCom is a nationally recognized small business specializing in the design, installation and service of physical and electronic security systems for both private and public sector clients.

