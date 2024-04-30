Verizon’s $10,000 Small Business Digital Ready Grants Are Back!

Read about more funding opportunities HERE.

Verizon, in partnership with LISC, awards small businesses $10,000 grants throughout the year. Verizon aims to support 1 million small businesses by 2030 and has launched a new round of grant funding open to small businesses. Verizon believes small businesses are the backbones of our communities. Through programs like Small Business Digital Ready, Verizon is committed to providing them with the tools, resources, and funding they need to dream big.

Small business owners are welcome to apply. Non-profit business owners are ineligible. Applicants can apply for only one business and must be 18 years old.

To apply, you must complete two grant-eligible courses or events before June 28, 2024, to unlock the application, which is also due June 28, 2024. An array of courses or events is offered. You may find resources best suited for your business. Some of the resources include managing money, online marketing, legal essentials, cybersecurity, and many more.

