VentureSHOT is hosting Zoom events for investors and entrepreneurs to meet and share top challenges and profitable opportunities. The virtual event, which takes places monthly, is for investors & entrepreneurs in fast-growth companies between the startup stage and up to companies with $5 million in revenue.

Angel investors, venture capitalists, family offices and alternative funding sources will be able to share top challenges and opportunities for funding. Entrepreneurs will also have a chance to share their top challenges and their profitable opportunities.

The main topics of the event will be revenue growth, funding, scaling and profitable exits. The VentureSHOT Collaboration Team will be there to facilitate conversation and make introductions between entrepreneurs and investors.

The cost of the event starts at $0 for early bird registration and goes up to $10. Upcoming events are on April 21st, May 19th, June 16th, and July 21st.

To learn more and register, visit VentureSHOT’s Eventbrite link HERE.