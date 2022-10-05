Venture Atlanta to Bring Together the South’s Top Founders & Investors this October

Are you raising capital for your business? Maybe you’re super passionate about emerging technology or you’re ground support for new startups. Even if you’re just looking for networking opportunities, Venture Atlanta is the perfect opportunity for startup founders and funders.

Venture Atlanta is acclaimed as one of the nation’s largest venture capital conferences and communities. The two-day conference started in 2007 with a couple of hundred attendees and 20 investment firms. It has since rapidly grown, now hosting more than 1,200 annual attendees and well over 350 investment funds. This year’s conference is happening on October 19-20th from 10am – 4pm at The Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta.

Attendees have the opportunity to see the latest tech companies making waves across the entire Southeast. You’ll get to hear live pitches on stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, experience a full startup showcase with 40 plus seed stage companies, and attend a closing happy hour (which should be more than enough reason for you to register now.)

To learn more and get tickets, visit https://www.ventureatlanta.org/.

