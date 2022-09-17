VEL Officially Opens Flagship Location in Savannah

First Utopian Work Cafe Holds Successful Ribbon Cutting Event

SAVANNAH, GA. – On September 15, 2022, VEL Savannah welcomed dozens into their flagship location for their official grand opening. The work cafe concept is bringing a new perspective to remote work in Savannah’s Starland District and beyond. The state-of-the-art workspace doubles as a coffee shop. From the lighting and aroma to the variety of reservable seating options and the menu, VEL has redefined productivity.

Neighbors, staff and guests alike celebrated the event with tours of the space, tastes from the menu and the debut of their coffee serving robot, named Iris! With the help of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, VEL CEO, Mo Hamzian commemorated the event with a ribbon cutting and toast to the bright future of VEL. Savannah is the first of many VEL locations to come across the country.

VEL Savannah is officially open at 1508 Bull Street, 7 days a week, and is welcoming coffee-lovers and teleworkers into their new space. Get ready to work at the speed of life, Savannah! For more information, visit www.myvel.com.

About VEL:

VEL is a premium, utopian work cafe focused on providing remote workers and people on the go a quiet working space to stay on task and accomplish their goals. From reservable privacy pods and seating to walk-ins and more, VEL offers a dynamic and adaptable space to gather, work, meet and unwind. With their flagship store opening in Savannah, GA in September 2022, VEL already has locations planned for Charlotte, Nashville and Charleston in the next year alone. Their goal is to provide a space which unleashes motivation and passion, helping folks of all ages to accomplish twice as much in half the time. For more information on VEL and their subscription packages, visit their website at https://www.myvel.com.