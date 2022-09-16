Valor Ventures Seeking Georgia Artist for 2023 $5k Annual Art of Inclusion Commission

Valor Ventures is an Atlanta-based seed-stage investment firm. Since 2019, they have selected a Georgia artist to create their Valor Annual Art of Inclusion Commission. According to Valor, “the next trillion-dollar market-cap companies will come from the diverse, inclusive and sustainable world we are building together.” To celebrate this, every holiday season Valor gifts its Annual Art of Inclusion to foundations, organizations, wealthy families, and individuals who are investing as partners.

Valor has announced its call for the Annual Art of Inclusion Commission for 2022. The selected individual will receive $5,000 and will also…

Have their art, bio and contact information reproduced and shared with Valor’s partners as a holiday gift.

The Title of the art will be memorialized on a web page with the art, creating a series of art focused on inclusion over time.

The work will be celebrated in social posts and announcements.

The artist will be interviewed on the art and its inspiration on the Atlanta Startup Podcast, reaching thousands of innovators.

reaching thousands of innovators. The artist will be invited to Valor’s signature in-person events in the following year.

The deadline to apply for Artist of the Year 2022 is September 30, 2022.

To read the qualifications and the timeline for the process, visit Valor Ventures’ page at https://valor.vc/art-commission-inclusion/

