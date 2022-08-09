United Way’s Shop and Dine United Returns to Give Back to the Community

United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE), a local nonprofit whose mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities, has announced the return of their Shop and Dine United program happening from September 10-11, 2022. The event provides local businesses with an opportunity to give back to the community through UWCE. According to the UWCE announcement, businesses can donate proceeds from a specialty item, a percentage of sales from the event, or something else creative.

Over 40 businesses participated in last year’s Shop and Dine United. UWCE anticipates even more sign-ups this year. Participating businesses include companies such as Mint to Be Mojito Bar and Bites, VIP Office, and E. Shavers Booksellers to name a few. Businesses can choose to participate on either the 10th, 11th, or both days. As far as donations go, companies can also choose how they would like to give. UWCE provides some examples of ways companies can participate: It can be as simple as a percentage of a specific item sold, a percentage of an entire ticket, or a portion of the day’s sales.

UWCE will also be running a social media-based raffle prize drawing that provides another option for businesses to participate. Businesses can donate an item to be included in the drawing. Contestant participants and shoppers will be entered to win an item from the drawing by sharing the Shop and Dine participating businesses on social media with the event hashtag #ShopandDineUnited.

Being a part of Shop and Dine United is not only a way to give back, but a way to promote your business as well. UWCE will promote participating businesses through…

E-newsletters,

Social media channels

Campaign kickoff activities, including direct mail

Through their website

Businesses interested in participating should complete the registration form at uwce.org/shopdineunited. Businesses must register no later than September 2, 2022.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.