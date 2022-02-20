United Way of Coastal Empire’s BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium graduates to pitch live Wed, Feb 23rd

In the summer of 2021, United Way of the Coastal Empire announced the launch of its Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Nonprofit Leadership Symposium. The symposium is a cohort-based nonprofit executive leadership development program that provides free, virtual participatory training on infrastructure and capacity-building topics such as sustainability strategies, marketing, and public relations, board and staff relationships engagement, and more.

Since the launch of the program last year, United Way of the Coastal Empire has brought in experts across various disciplines to speak to current events as needs have arisen and to provide coaching for the symposium members. The Creative Coast has teamed up with United Way to offer an “Effective Investor Communications” course. Over the past six weeks, symposium participants have received instruction on how to create a pitch deck in preparedness to present their endeavors to stakeholders and potential donors. On Wednesday, February 23rd from 5pm to 7pm, BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership Symposium graduates will use what they learned in the course to pitch their nonprofits. Participating Black-led nonprofits will be able to boost their agency’s public image and get the word out about their organization’s mission in front of an audience. Winners of the Pitch Competition will receive donated services provided by local professionals.

The public is invited to watch live on Facebook. Learn more and watch the live presentations here.

To learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire, visit www.uwce.org.