United Way and Creative Coast Partner for Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program

NEWS PROVIDED BY UNITED WAY OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE

SAVANNAH, GA (August 2022) United Way of the Coastal Empire is proud to announce the second annual Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program scheduled to begin in mid-September. In partnership with Creative Coast, this executive leadership development program is designed to effectively teach nonprofit leaders how to engage investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. Additionally, the six-week course teaches valuable skills including discovering investors, communicating the ‘story’ of an organization, and targeting messages for different demographics.

All classes will run for about two hours every Tuesday from 4-6 pm starting September 13, 2022. Each program participant will be paired with a mentor to coach them in preparation for the culminating event, the Pitch Competition. The Pitch Competition winners will receive in-kind consultation services provided by local businesses. Last year’s prizes included: nonprofit legal consultation, marketing, and web design services, grant writing coaching, and more.

Details and Eligibility:

This remote training cohort will provide nonprofit leaders with participatory training, one-on-one coaching, and critical fund development skills.

This program is being offered at no cost courtesy of the United Way of the Coastal Empire to increase local nonprofits’ ability to sustain and grow resources to advance their mission and overall community impact. Participation is limited to executive directors and fund development staff. To be considered for the program, nonprofit organizations must have a physical presence in at least one of our four-county service areas: Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, or Liberty counties.

For more information about the Investor Readiness for Nonprofits Program, contact Nola Johnson at communityinvestments@uwce.org.

Applications are due on Friday, September 2, 2022. Visit the United Way of the Coastal Empire website to apply.

Learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire at www.uwce.org.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE

The mission of United Way of the Coastal Empire is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

United Way conducts an annual fundraising campaign and invests Community Fund dollars in nonprofit programs and services that provide a safety net for the most vulnerable and pathways for upward mobility to help everyone in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties thrive.

United Way is a volunteer-driven organization that involves hundreds of community leaders, professionals, and other volunteers in every aspect of our business, including fundraising, marketing, and funding decisions, to ensure that donors’ donations are truly making a difference.

Thanks to income from the Herschel V. Jenkins Trust Fund and other revenue, which covers much of the administrative and fundraising costs of the organization, more donor contributions are used in service to the community.

For more information, please visit www.uwce.org.