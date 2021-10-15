Uncovering Your Clients’ Secret Motivation ft. Eric Holtzclaw

WAKE UP!

It’s a consumer-powered economy.

The introduction of new disruptive technologies in recent years has changed the rules of marketing and product development forever. You no longer control where and how consumers receive marketing messages. The consumer is in charge, with almost limitless choices for making a purchase in a shrinking decision window. Consumers are looking for a relationship, not a transaction—they want to be acknowledged and understood. Therefore, it is crucial to understand what drives customer behavior in order to design products, marketing, and experiences that will succeed.

In this informative talk you will learn how to:

Understand your customers’ DNA; that is, why consumers buy from you

Capitalize on the true patterns of why people buy

Unlock your company’s big data to make smarter, informed decisions

Define the consumers’ core motivations and buying ecosystem

About the Speaker…

Eric V. Holtzclaw joins us for a special, FREE & virtual Make Startups event. Eric is a Partner at Liger Partners, a full-service marketing agency. He has over 25 years of experience as a serial entrepreneur at successful startups and has been featured on CNN, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, ABC News, BBC News, The Washington Post Magazine, and USA TODAY.

He is also an author, podcaster, & Inc. Magazine columnist. His book is called Laddering: Unlocking the Potential of Consumer Behavior. Find it here.

Learn more about Eric here: http://ericholtzclaw.com/