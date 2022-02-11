UGA Startup Team to share resources available to startups in the Savannah Area in Two-hour workshops

The University of Georgia’s Innovation District is a unique community of entrepreneurs, students, mentors and professors collaborating on several different programs and lessons in order to “foster an ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship, and learning.”

They will be coming to the Savannah area to host a Lunch and Learn about the different paths you can take as a tech entrepreneur and the “research and development [you can use] to improve or create a new product, as well as the financial resources available to help your business through grants!”

They will be at The University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography on February 21, 222 at 12pm. As well as The SEDA BoardRoom in Savannah on February 22, 2022 at 12pm.

If you would like to talk to The UGA StartUp Team one on one, you can schedule an appointment on their website:

If you would like to get more information and RSVP to the Free Money: Startup Resources at Skidaway visit the event site here!

If you would like to get more information and RSVP to the Free Money: Startup Resources at SEDA in Savannah, visit the event site here!

If you have any additional questions, please reach out to Kevin Wu (kwu@uga.edu).

