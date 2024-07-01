UGA Small Business Development Center to Host Becoming a Film Friendly Vendor on Aug. 22nd

Entrepreneurs in Savannah and the surrounding areas are invited to attend an invaluable event titled “Becoming a Film Friendly Vendor,” scheduled for August 22, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Victory North. This free, in-person workshop is designed to help local businesses tap into the lucrative film and television production market by becoming preferred vendors.

Film and TV productions require a myriad of goods and services, which are preferred to source locally, creating a golden opportunity for small businesses in the region. The event, hosted by UGA SBDC Savannah and Statesboro, aims to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the unique demands of the film and TV industry.

Participants will gain insights into the production ecosystem in Savannah and surrounding areas, learn how to meet the specific needs of the industry, and discover how to register with the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Key learning outcomes include:

Promoting Your Business : Understand how to showcase the products and services essential to film and TV productions.

: Understand how to showcase the products and services essential to film and TV productions. Managing Transactions : Learn to handle purchase orders, invoices, and payments efficiently with guidance from a Film Production Accountant.

: Learn to handle purchase orders, invoices, and payments efficiently with guidance from a Film Production Accountant. Enhancing Your Profile: Improve your vendor profile and online presence to attract key decision-makers in the industry.

The event will be led by experienced instructors Becky Brownlee and Chase Cowart, who bring a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the table. This free program is made possible through the generous support of Victory North, Savannah Economic Development Authority, Film Savannah, and Sapelo Insurance, ensuring that the event remains free of charge for all attendees.

Event Details

Date : Thursday, August 22, 2024

: Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time : 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Location : Victory North, Savannah, GA

: Victory North, Savannah, GA Fee: Free

Don’t miss this chance to transform your small business by becoming a film-friendly vendor. Register today and take the first step towards tapping into this exciting industry. Learn more HERE.