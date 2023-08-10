UGA SBDC Presents Digital Ads to Drive Sales in Richmond Hill August 23, 2023

The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, along with Blue Edge Business Solutions, invites small business owners and marketing managers to a new, data-driven, digital advertising workshop. Having a strong digital presence is important for all types of businesses but making

that happen can be a challenge. In this workshop, marketing experts will teach you how to get noticed online by using well-crafted digital advertising. Join the UGA SBDC and Blue Edge Business Solutions as they guide you through how to launch and evaluate Google, Facebook and Instagram ads that drive sales.

To register, please visit https://ugasbdc.training/sav/digiadsrh For any other questions, contact Lauren Davis at (912) 478-7232 or ldavis@georgiasbdc.org

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact Lauren Davis, 58 E Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458, 912-478-7232.