UGA SBDC Announces Two-Day Course for Food Entrepreneurs to Take Place at Georgia Grown Innovation Center this March

Starting a Food Business: Designed for the food entrepreneur in mind.

This two-day class will provide you with technical and educational services available to those hungry minds who decide to launch their dream food into a food business. A team of experts from UGA Food Science and other programs including FoodPIC, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Development Center and more will provide you the comprehensive assistance tailored to your specific food business needs.

ASSISTANCE INCLUDES

• Product & Process Development

• Label & Nutritional Facts Development

• Information on Facility Licensing &

Regulatory Compliance

• Product Classification & Process Approvals

• Resources for Co-packing Facilities

• Packaging Design & Sensory Testing

• Ingredient Technology & Functionality

• Food Safety & Sanitation

EVENT DETAILS

When: March 24 – 25

Time: 8 AM – 5PM

Cost: $125 (Lunch Provided)

Where: Georgia Grown Innovation Center

25 South Terrell Street

Metter, GA 30439

Registration can be found by clicking HERE.

The event is sponsored by the University of Georgia’s Department of Science and Technology within the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences as well as the USDA / NIFA under award number 2018 – 70027 – 28585.

More about the UGA Small Business Development Center

A Public Service and Outreach Unit of the University of Georgia. Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business. Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.

Learn more about the UGA SBDC in the Coastal Georgia region at www.georgiasbdc.org/southern-coastal/.