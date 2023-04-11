UGA SBDC Announces New Workshop on How to Drive Sales with Digital Advertising in Statesboro, APRIL 19, 2023

Want to see similar Community Partner events? Visit our events calendar.

(Statesboro, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and Blue Edge Business Solutions, invites small business owners and marketing managers to a brand-new digital advertising series. Having a strong digital presence is important for all types of businesses but making that happen can be a challenge. In this workshop, marketing experts will teach you how to get noticed online by using well-crafted digital advertising. You will also learn how to launch and evaluate Google, Facebook and Instagram ads that drive sales. Can’t make it to Statesboro? This workshop will be hosted in Richmond Hill, Rincon, and Hinesville later this year.

For dates, times, topics, and registration please go to https://ugasbdc.training/sav/digiadsboro Questions? Contact Lauren Davis at (912) 478-7232 or [email protected]

