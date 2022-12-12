Ubicept Brings Photon Magic to Coastal Empire with Kristen Ravenel

Meet Savannah relocatee, Kristen Ravenel. Kristen, who recently moved to Savannah, shares her work as the COO of startup Ubicept.

Kristen Ravenel is always looking ahead.

“I’m one of those people,” she says, laughing. “I do Thanksgiving and then I jump straight into Christmas.”

She’s the type of person that’s always looking down the road, figuratively speaking. However, when it comes to her work as the Chief Operating Officer at Boston-based startup Ubicept, she’s quite literally working on a solution that looks down the road, beyond what the eyes can see…

Ubicept, a software development company with a focus on machine vision and machine learning, launched in 2021. The company’s goal is to shape “the next generation of perception and computer vision to make the world a safer, better-understood place.” The technology achieves this by coalescing next-generation image sensors and advanced computer vision algorithms to create an exceptional camera.

But…why?

“Cameras are kind of bad today,” explains Kristen. “They look great when you take a picture with your iPhone, but as soon as you try to do something for autonomous perception, or anything that needs computer vision…trying to detect an object, or plan a path, they’re actually pretty bad. They’re bad at anything involving fast motion, or anything involving light variation.”

So it’s obvious that Kristen and the gang at Ubicept aren’t getting an iPhone seal of approval anytime soon. But mobile devices aren’t really their thing anyways. The B2B company’s technology captures images while in motion to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and safety for their customers.

“When you’re moving above 30 miles per hour, [cameras] lose the ability to properly render. We provide vision beyond the range of headlights in all lighting and weather environments. ”

Pretty cool, but what’s the practical application of this technology?

In so many words, Ubicept hopes to bring solutions to autonomous transportation, focusing specifically on trains and trucks. Ubicept’s tech helps these vessels navigate more efficiently, providing immediate real-time responses to obstructions. This requires learning a lot about the transportation industry, as well as how it affects the supply chain, but this is yet another task Kristen has enthusiastically taken on.

“What really surprised me about trucks is how they brake,” she explains. “They need at least 300 feet to stop without doing a panic stop.”

Now, this is where things got a little weird. And I’m embarrassed to admit how many times Kristen had to explain this to me. But she says…

“Whereas many autonomous systems today use LIDAR, LiDAR can really only tell me that there’s an object in front of me and that it’s some distance away from me. We actually shoot an invisible laser at an object and are able to see from that object’s point of view. This allows us to look beyond the line of sight of the system and identify if there is anything in our vehicle’s blind spot,” she says.

In other words…

“You could shoot that laser down at the road and suddenly see from the perspective of the road. If you’re trying to make a blind left hand turn, it doesn’t need to be blind anymore.”

If you have as hard of a time deciphering that as I did, check out this video she provided. It shows a pretty neat example of how this works in the real world.

“It gives you more information to plan your path,” she says. “We’re trying to remove tricky decisions we make when we’re driving.”

It sounds like magic to me.

“It’s actually not,” she chuckles. “But when I first joined I called it photon magic.”

Fancy innovations aside, Kristen has learned a lot about herself and her role in Ubicept. After a lot of soul-searching, she came to realize what their purpose was.

“A lot of tech companies are very oriented toward technology,” she said. “We as a company are oriented as wanting to solve problems for people.”

To learn more about Ubicept, visit their website at https://www.ubicept.com/.

