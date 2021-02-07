SCAD Startup, the college’s annual, week-long design sprint hosted by FLUX – the UX club in collaboration with SCADpro, is currently in process. On Friday, February 12th, the event comes to a close with a grande finale.

Teams will pitch their final solution to industry-professional mentors and judges in a Semi-final competition that will take place from 10a – 1:30p. At 2p, the top 3 teams from each track will be invited to pitch their projects at the Finale for the chance to win cash prizes.

To watch the Finale, tune in via Zoom here:

https://scad.zoom.us/j/94432744646

To learn more about SCAD Startup, click here:

https://scadstartup.com/schedule