Creating marketing campaigns aren’t complicated. For some reason, there’s a myth that marketing campaigns are only for large organizations, people who have big budgets and well-experienced marketers. If you have a message or a product or service that caters to a variety of people, then you need your message, product or service promoted in different types of media. Bernice Loman‘s webinar will give you tools to help create a successful marketing campaign so that your message, product, or service gets the reach it deserves.

About Bernice:

Bernice is a woman of Faith, Business Coach, Marketing Campaign Specialist, Author and has plenty of titles. She has a Master’s and Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management and serves as the overseer, visionary and designer for Loman Creative Services, Loman Creative Marketing and MoTalents. It’s definitely possible through God’s grace. She has a passion for marketing campaigns, business development, economic growth, as well as developing inspiring business owners, entrepreneurs and spiritual leaders. She is a Certified Solution Provider of Constant Contact, Certified Executive Business Coach, Zoom Partner & Zoom Certified in Zoom Rooms, Meetings, Webinars & Phone Systems and Google Certified for Mobile Websites. She also hosts an annual Christian Business Owners Business Summit for Christian business owners, entrepreneurs and ministries. She enjoys traveling and educating with her fun-filled workshops and webinars. In her spare time, she enjoys youth & music ministry, serving as a Chairperson for Kimtech Training College in Africa, composing music and spending time with family & friends.

To learn more about Bernice and Loman Creative Services, visit her website here:

Purchase the Marketing Campaign Handbook (Vol. 1) here: