Three $100K Awards to Be Granted for Ocean Exchange’s Call for Solutions – Apply Today

The Ocean Exchange has announced that its Call for Solutions is now open, inviting innovators with solutions in materials, devices, processes, and systems to compete for three $100,000 USD non-dilutive awards. The three awards include the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orcelle® Award, the Neptune Award, and the Innovation Award for Transportation and Logistics Hubs.

The deadline for submissions is set for 11:59 PM GMT on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Twenty-four finalists will be selected to present at the Ocean Exchange event, which will take place from October 22-24, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. The Ocean Exchange will cover the expenses for the finalists.

Delegates representing business, academia, government, and non-profits will attend the event and judge the presentations. They will select three monetary award winners. The three awards aim to promote innovative solutions in transportation and logistics as well as the health of our oceans and the winners will receive $100,000 USD each in non-dilutive funds.

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orcelle® Award is designed to support innovators who have developed solutions that can help reduce the environmental impact of ocean shipping. The Neptune Award recognizes solutions that help preserve and restore ocean health, while the Innovation Award for Transportation and Logistics Hubs recognizes solutions that optimize the supply chain and transportation networks to make ports/hubs more environmentally sustainable using technologies.

The Ocean Exchange’s Call for Solutions is an opportunity for innovators to showcase their ideas and make a positive impact on the transportation and logistics industry. To read more about the eligibility requirements and awards and to apply, visit https://www.oceanexchange.org/register/.