We hope you had a great Thanksgiving! We are back at it this week. Watch for all the latest…

<noscript><iframe title="Watch for this week's news and updates! Nov 30th to Dec 6th" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zWkS3T1WqC4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Today is the last day of the #chooseSAVANNAH social media contest. You have until 11:59pm tonight to post your video! Use your phone and make a quick video telling us why you #chooseSAVANNAH. The video with the most likes and shares will win their choice of either The Influencer Package (all new podcasting equipment) or a Staycation/Vacation in the heart of downtown Savannah at the Brooklyn on Broughton.

We won’t be announcing a winner right away! After you post your video tonight, you will have time to share your video to as many places online as possible before we announce the winner.

How to Participate in 5 Easy Steps…

1.) Post a video to your social account(s) stating why you #chooseSAVANNAH as a place to live and work. Post one video to any or all of the below social media platforms:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

2.) Set the social media account(s) you use to participate in the contest to public, NOT private. Keeping your account(s) public allows us to track your posts.

3.) Tag us in your video or the text using our handle @CreativeCoast so we can give you some social media love!

4.) Include #chooseSAVANNAH hashtag so we can track your entry!

5.) Mention the Savannah Economic Development Authorities’ Creative Technologies Relocation Incentive, which will financially help those in the remote technology workforce relocate to Savannah and share this link…

www.thecreativecoast.org/choosesavannah

Links

Events this week…

Hostess City Toastmasters – Every Tuesday @ 6:15pm, Virtual

Creating Compelling Content & Humanizing Brand Voice ft. Shannon Lowery of Visit Savannah – Wednesday, December 2nd @ 12p-1p via Zoom

For all of our December events, please click HERE.

News…

Join the Community!

Want access to our different spaces at the Innovation Lab for a fun work environment? Learn more about being a Creative Coast Member and all the perks that come along with it! Visit our page HERE.

