We are celebrating the season with a Holiday Mixer – masked up and socially distanced! Join us on Tuesday, December 15th, at the Starland Yard, which boasts Savannah’s famed pizza pies from Pizzaiolo Jacovino at Pizzeria Vittoria. The Yard also offers food trucks, which are on rotation, and the Yard Bar with tons of craft beer and drinks to choose from.

RSVP to attend by clicking HERE.

Events This Week

More Events in the Community

ATDC’s Gravy Marketing Through LinkedIn on Monday, Dec 7th, 3p – 4p

ATDC’s Customer Discorvery Theory on Tuesday, Dec 8th, 12p – 2p

Hostess City Toastmasters on Tuesday, Dec 8th, 6:15p – 7:30p

News

ICYMI…

Shannon Lowery, the Content & Social Media Manager for Visit Savannah, presented ‘Creating Compelling Content & Humanizing Brand Voice’ last week. Watch her presentation by clicking HERE.

