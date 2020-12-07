We are celebrating the season with a Holiday Mixer – masked up and socially distanced! Join us on Tuesday, December 15th, at the Starland Yard, which boasts Savannah’s famed pizza pies from Pizzaiolo Jacovino at Pizzeria Vittoria. The Yard also offers food trucks, which are on rotation, and the Yard Bar with tons of craft beer and drinks to choose from.

RSVP to attend by clicking HERE.

Events This Week

Thursday, December 10th, 12p

Register to attend ‘Closing Your Books for the Year End’

More Events in the Community

ATDC’s Gravy Marketing Through LinkedIn on Monday, Dec 7th, 3p – 4p

ATDC’s Customer Discorvery Theory on Tuesday, Dec 8th, 12p – 2p

Hostess City Toastmasters on Tuesday, Dec 8th, 6:15p – 7:30p

News

SXSW Logo

SXSW Pitch competition deadline – Jan 8, 2021

Image of news stories

Creative Coast offers news submission form

Collins Quarter logo

The Collins Quarter matching donations to Santa’s Pantry

Creative Coast Seeking Speakers & Featured Guests

Creative Coast accepting 2021 speaker and featured guest applications

ICYMI…

Shannon Lowery, the Content & Social Media Manager for Visit Savannah, presented ‘Creating Compelling Content & Humanizing Brand Voice’ last week. Watch her presentation by clicking HERE.

