<noscript><iframe title="Dec 14th to Dec 20th News and Updates" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Usu3xtsDOCc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

From our Holiday Mixer at the Starland Yard to decompressing and learning to manage your stress, we have some great events this week! Plus, exciting news and announcements from Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group and Savannah’s digital startup, VicTreeFi!

Happy Holidays!

Events

Click to RSVP for our Holiday Mixer! Please RSVP to attend. We need to keep an eye on numbers of attendees and have a list of who is in attendance. Masks will be required! If you have been feeling unwell or have come in contact with someone with COVID, please stay home to be safe.

More Events in the Community…

ATDC’s Customer Discovery Tools, December 15th, 12p – 2p

Hostess City Toastmasters, December 15th, 6p – 7:30p

ATDC’s Customer Discovery Lab, December 17th , 11:30a – 1:30p

Social Media Breakfast Savannah, December 18th, 8:15a – 9:30a

News

ICYMI

<noscript><iframe title="Lunchtime Topic ft Tanita Daniels" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yQ8LHT4V8qI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

It’s that time of year again, and we are not talking about the holidays…time to close your business books for the year. Do you have all of your loose ends tied up? Do you know everything you need to do to get the most out of your financials for 2020? End this year on a high note with a Lunchtime Topic from Tanita Daniels, EA and Founding Owner of StraightPoint Accounting Solutions.

Click here to be redirected to the transcribed version of this video.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter & Follow Us on Social

Don’t miss out on the region’s startup and entrepreneurial news! Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates from the Creative Coast. Follow us on social for daily updates.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn