The Unnecessary Costs of Credit Card Processing & Why Merchants Should Pay Closer Attention to Their Credit Card Processing Bill ft. Robert Day of weAudit.com

In this Lunchtime Topic, Robert Day (Founder & Managing Partner of weAudit.com), breaks down the unnecessary and unregulated processing costs charged by credit card processors to merchants. He also talks about how a business owner can monitor these costs to save their company up to over $30,000 per year.

What is weAudit.com?

weAudit.com is an auditing and interchange management firm run by CPA’s, former bank executives and attorneys with one simple goal: reduce credit card processing costs for all merchants.

About Robert Day:

Robert is the passion behind weAudit.com. He believes saving companies is saving jobs and ultimately saving families. As Managing Partner of weAudit.com, Robert is highly focused on driving all aspects of the firm’s growth and overall direction. Under Robert’s leadership, weAudit.com has grown from a small start-up in 2009, to the current industry leader in merchant processing auditing.

With over 35 years in the financial industry (20 of which were in the merchant processing industry), Robert brings a wealth of knowledge from working on the inside and behind the scenes of a “closed-door industry.”

Robert is highly respected throughout the industry and is considered the industry expert by The National Credit Association, The Credit Research Foundation, Credit Today, RiemerPlus, Coleman Research Group, and DeMatteo Monness. Robert has been quoted by The Wall Street Journal, CNN Money, The Washington Business Journal, Yahoo Finance, Business Week and many more. Robert has appeared on Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates and shared the stage with Steve Forbes at the 2014 New York Financial Summit.

Robert has served on a variety of leadership and board roles, including The National Association of Credit Management (Gateway Region), Haitians Helping Haitians, Serve Saint Louis, Destiny Church (finance board), Grace Christian School, House of Zadok, Heaven Born, and Vertical Fellowship (finance board).

In 2007, Robert was awarded The President’s Award from Fifth Third Processing Solutions (which became Vantiv, worldpay, and is now worldpay from FIS). In 2013, he was named an STL Entrepreneur of the Year semifinalist, and in 2019 weAudit.com was awarded the BBB Torch Award for Exceptional Ethics and Service.