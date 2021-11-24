The UGA SBDC Presents: Brick & Mortar Reimagined Webinar

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, offers a NEW webinar for small business owners on Dec. 7, 2021.

Brick & Mortar is not dead! Most small businesses still need some type of physical location, but what they need now may look very different than it did pre-pandemic. This session covers basic and advanced topics for leasing a commercial space and addresses changes we have seen during the pandemic. Topics include: site selection, zoning compliance, lease structure and money flow, Rent Calculator Tool, and more! For complete session content and registration go to http://georgiasbdc.org/southern. For questions, please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200.

About the UGA Small Business Development Center:

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in

part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to

the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at

least two weeks in advance. Contact Liz Overstreet, 513 E. Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. M, Savannah, GA 31401, 912-651-3200.

