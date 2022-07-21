The UGA SBDC and Blue Edge Business Solutions to Host Email Marketing Workshop on Aug. 4th

The UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Blue Edge Business Solutions will be running an email marketing workshop on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The event will take place at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center in downtown Savannah at 201 Montgomery Street. The workshop is one in a series of events called DigiCon from the UGA SBDC of Savannah and Statesboro.

The email marketing session will be run by UGA Business Consultant Nadia Osman and Principal of Blue Edge Business Solutions Federico Cali. During the workshop, attendees will learn about the differences between email marketing platforms and how to develop a strong contact list. Attendees will also learn how to both create effective email marketing content and how to automate their email marketing.

According to the UGA SBDC’s event description, email marketing “has the highest return on investment of all digital marketing tactics.” Their website provides a course outline of subject material:

• Which Email Marketing Platform Is Right For You

• How To Encourage E-News Signups

• What Email Marketing Content Performs Best

• How To Automate Email Marketing

• Chat With The Experts

• Q&A Session

The cost to attend this session is $69 per person. If attendees also plan to attend the October 6th workshop on Website Analytics, they should purchase both workshops for $109 HERE.

To learn more about the August 4th email marketing workshop visit the UGA SBDC’s website HERE.

About the UGA SBDC

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in

part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to

the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at

least two weeks in advance. Contact Liz Overstreet, 316 E. Bay St., Savannah, GA 31401, 912-651-3200.