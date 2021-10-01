The StreetShares Foundation Presents the Military Entrepreneur Challenge for a Chance to Win up to $15k to Launch or Grow a Business

The StreetShares Foundation has partnered up with the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream program to offer up to $15k to military veterans and military spouses who want to launch or grow a business. In order to participate in the challenge, those interested must submit an application form on the StreetShares Foundation website, including a link to a 2-minute or less pitch video. Eight to fifteen finalists will be selected, and their videos posted to the StreetShares Foundation website for votes from the public. From there, the three entrepreneurs with the highest vote count will pitch their business live at the Humble Alpha Veteran Empowerment event on November 7, 2021.

Awards are as follows

First place:

$15,000 cash prize

$25,000 in pro bono legal services from Holland & Knight LLP

$1,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute to be used on courses of their choosing

A $10,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute

A free ticket to the SheTalks and Humble Alpha Veteran Empowerment event in Houston, TX on November 7, 2021.

Second Place:

$6,000 cash prize

$1,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute to be used on courses of their choosing

A $5,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute

A free ticket to the SheTalks and Humble Alpha Veteran Empowerment event in Houston, TX on November 7, 2021.

Third Place:

$4,000 cash prize

$1,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute to be used on courses of their choosing

A $3,000 scholarship to the Synergy Learning Institute

A free ticket to the SheTalks and Humble Alpha Veteran Empowerment event in Houston, TX on November 7, 2021.

The Military Entrepreneur Challenge focuses on business owners who are creating a social impact in their military community. Other factors that are being evaluated include personal story and business idea/potential, what customer needs are the company is filling (product/market fit), team and company history, and how the company plans to use the award and the potential impact.

The deadline to apply is midnight ET on October 12, 2021.

For a full list of eligibility criteria, terms and conditions, visit the StreetShares Foundation’s page here.

About the StreetShares Foundation:

The StreetShares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to inspire, educate and support the military entrepreneurial community. The organization achieves this by providing access to capital opportunities, educational content, mentors, coaching and networking events for those in the military entrepreneurial community. To date, StreetShares has a community of over 85,000 members and supporters.

Learn more at https://streetsharesfoundation.org/.