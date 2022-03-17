The stage is set for Georgia Technology SUMMIT 2022!

NEWS PROVIDED BY THE TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA

(ATLANTA) March 17, 2022 – The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) is pleased to announce its full agenda and keynote speakers for this exciting and engaging event. This year’s Summit will be live and in-person at a new location – The Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta – April 26-27.

This annual event will highlight some of the great innovations and strategies that are leading the way in Georgia’s vast technology ecosystem. Technology trailblazers will share how they navigate the complex world of technology and lead their companies to successful outcomes. Join us we make meaningful connections and learn from these experts on how to Elevate, Innovate and Activate.

“Georgia Technology Summit showcases thought leadership that dissects the latest trends in business and technology,” said Larry Williams, President and CEO of TAG. “GTS brings Atlanta business to a global stage with influential keynote speakers, thought provoking breakout sessions and awards and recognitions.”

The Georgia Technology Summit is an opportunity to learn, meet and discover new ways for you and your company to get involved, develop relationships and identify potential partnerships through the Technology Association of Georgia – one of the largest technology associations in the United States.

Keynote Sessions

Morning Session – “Igniting and Nourishing Experiences”

Paul Brown, Co-Founder and CEO | Inspire Brands

Mid-Day Session – “Activating and Elevating Lives and Communities”

Scott Zimmer, Chief Innovation & Design Officer | Truist Bank

Dan Massey, EVP & Head of Digital Banking | Truist Bank

Ken Meyer, EVP & CIO Consumer Technology | Truist Bank

Afternoon Session – “Protecting Critical Infrastructure. Protecting the Future.”

Mark Montgomery, Rear Admiral (Ret), Senior Director of CCTI. Senior Fellow at Foundation for Defense of Democracies & Executive Director of CyberSolarium.org

Themes and Breakout Session Topics

Elevate

Hackers and Threats – Friend and Foe

From the Great Resignation to the Great Retention

Built-in Intelligence with AI

AI Enabled Workforce

Innovate

Metaverse – Virtual or Reality

Digital Identities & Biometrics – Innovative or Invasive?

E-Commerce and Breaking All the Rules for Experience and Expectations

No Code Low Code – Rapid Application Realization

Activate

Sustainability and Sustainment

Tech for the Greater Good

Adaptive Sales Strategies and Redefining Engagement

The Digital Shift – Web3.0 and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

For more information, or to sponsor or register for GTS, please visit www.georgiatechnologysummit.com.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG’s mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence and Educate Georgia’s technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 20+ professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG Ed www.tagedonline.org.