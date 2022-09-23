The SCORE Savannah BizPitch Application Window is Closing Soon

Don’t you want to win $10,000 for your small business? Time is running out to submit your application for SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition! Applications to participate in the annual contest are due no later than October 3rd.

Applicants’ businesses can either be a new startup or have obtained a Chatham County business license after July 31, 2021. You must agree to locate your new business in Chatham County and launch no later than January 1, 2024. A non-refundable $25 application fee is payable at the time the application is submitted.

Eight applicants will be selected as finalists. They will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges on Wednesday, November 16 from 4-6:30 PM. The public will be invited to attend at no charge.

The application process is simple and easy. Click here to fill out your form today.

Three winners will be selected. Each will receive cash and free professional services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.

For more information about “BizPitch Savannah”, contact SCORE at bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

For more information about SCORE’s free business mentoring services, go to https://savannah.score.org

