The Risk of Productivity & What to Do About It ft. Erik Reagan | Lunchtime Topic

Productivity is an addiction for many people, especially in the U.S. Society often celebrates the idea that intense busyness leads to or even equals success and achievement. We can get so wrapped up in staying productive that we start to build our identity and worth in what we do for a living, rather than who we are outside of jobs and how those outside interests can improve our work. While some may find joy in staying busy (and that’s OK if it’s something that keeps you happy), those burned out and seeking to work better can actually benefit from doing less.

In this Lunchtime Topic, Erik Reagan, Co-founder and COO of Focus Lab, will share why it’s important and vital to us both personally and professionally to be human beings, not human doings. He’ll share how to achieve more and enrich our professional worlds without thinking in terms of being highly productive as a key indicator of accomplishment.

About Erik Reagan:

Erik’s career has been an evolution from musician, to developer, to entrepreneur. He has a variety of interests these days, but what ties them all together is a hunger to learn how and why things work. What was once “How does this chord progression work?” turned into “How does a dependable website get built?” and eventually became “What does it take to build and sustain a great company?” Chances are if you’ve spoken to Erik for any length of time you’ve heard him talk about his family. His beautiful wife and kids are his world and it does not take long to discover that. He is a huge proponent of being intentional with time and keeping work at work. (His wife thinks that’s pretty cool.) He has the pleasure and privilege of leading a wonderful team at the brand agency, Focus Lab.